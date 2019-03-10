|
|
Harold I. Goldman
Westfield - 84, passed away peacefully on Feb. 23, 2019. Hal was born Oct. 6, 1934 in Jersey City, NJ. He proudly served in the U.S. Army. He graduated with a Master's Degree from NYU. Hal spent his entire career pursuing his passion for creativity in Market Research. He will be forever remembered by his best friend and wife, Charlene.
He is survived by his five children and beloved "Pop-Pop Aloobop" to 8 grandchildren and brother in law to Lana and Bob Piercy. Bright stars dim before we're ready; however, that does not mean they did not shine brightly.
A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be announced at a later date.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 10, 2019