Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Goldman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold I. Goldman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Harold I. Goldman Obituary
Harold I. Goldman

Westfield - 84, passed away peacefully on Feb. 23, 2019. Hal was born Oct. 6, 1934 in Jersey City, NJ. He proudly served in the U.S. Army. He graduated with a Master's Degree from NYU. Hal spent his entire career pursuing his passion for creativity in Market Research. He will be forever remembered by his best friend and wife, Charlene.

He is survived by his five children and beloved "Pop-Pop Aloobop" to 8 grandchildren and brother in law to Lana and Bob Piercy. Bright stars dim before we're ready; however, that does not mean they did not shine brightly.

A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be announced at a later date.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.