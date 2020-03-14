|
Harold Johnston
Indianapolis - Harold J. Johnston
75. Indianapolis, passed away March 13, 2020. A proud veteran, Harold served in the US Marines from 1963 to 1967 and was a member of the Brownsburg American Legion Post 331. He had been a journeyman mold maker for numerous glass manufacturing companies. His son Joel Johnston preceded him in death. Survivors include his wife Mary Ann Johnston; children James Johnston and Jill Ward; daughter-in-law Loran Johnston; sister Lois Bertetto; seven grandchildren. Visitation will be from 10:30am to 11:30am Thursday March 19 at St. Malachy Catholic Church with funeral mass there at 11:30am. Military honors will be held immediately after the mass. In lieu of flowers, contributions are encouraged to be made to donor's favorite veteran fund or cause.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020