Services
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hazelwood Christian Church
Service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Hazelwood Christian Church
Hazelwood, IN
View Map
Burial
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
Roachdale Cemetery
Harold Lee Thompson

Harold Lee Thompson Obituary
Harold Lee Thompson

Danville - Harold Lee Thompson, 70, passed away peacefully on April 20, 2019 at his home. Services will be held 10:00 am Fri., Apr. 26, 2019 at Hazelwood Christian Church in Hazelwood, In., with visitation there Thu It, April 25, 2019 from 4-8 pm. Burial with take place on Fri., April 261" at Roachdale Cemetery. Weaver & Randolph Funeral Home entrusted with the arrangements. Online Guestbook at www.weaver&randolphfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 23, 2019
