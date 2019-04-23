|
Harold Lee Thompson
Danville - Harold Lee Thompson, 70, passed away peacefully on April 20, 2019 at his home. Services will be held 10:00 am Fri., Apr. 26, 2019 at Hazelwood Christian Church in Hazelwood, In., with visitation there Thu It, April 25, 2019 from 4-8 pm. Burial with take place on Fri., April 261" at Roachdale Cemetery. Weaver & Randolph Funeral Home entrusted with the arrangements. Online Guestbook at www.weaver&randolphfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 23, 2019