Forest Lawn Memory Gardens & Funeral Home - Greenwood
1977 South State Road 135
Greenwood, IN 46143
(317) 535-9003
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Forest Lawn Funeral Home
1977 St. State Rd. 135
Greenwood, IN
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Forest Lawn Funeral Home
1977 St. State Rd. 135
Greenwood, IN
1930 - 2019
Harold Roaden Obituary
Harold Roaden

Indianapolis - Harold Roaden, 88, passed from this world on August 22. He was born November 13, 1930 in Corbin, KY, the son of Terrell and Betty Roaden. He married Bobby Smith on March 1, 1954, they celebrated 61 years of marriage.

Harold was an Air Force Veteran serving in Okinawa during the Korean War.

Harold was a member of Decatur Township Church of Christ, a committed person of faith who loved the Lord and his teachings.

Harold retired from Detroit Diesel Allison in 1992 and he was a proud member of the United Auto Workers.

Harold is survived by his daughter Kim Roaden Landry, Son-in-Law Curtis Landry,and Sister, Ruby(Roaden)Yates. He was proceeded in death by his parents, his Brothers: Evan, Harry, Kettry and Happy, Sister: Evelyn (Roaden) Lynch, Wife: Bobby and Son: Bruce Dane.

Visitation will be Thursday August 29th from 5:00 PM-8:00 PM at Forest Lawn Funeral Home 1977 St. State Rd. 135 Greenwood, Indiana 46143. Funeral Services will be held Friday August 30th at 11:00 AM in the funeral home, burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.

Condolences may be left at www.forestlawncemetery-fh.com

I have fought the good fight, I have finished the course, I have kept the faith: Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness which the Lord, the righteous judge shall give me at that day... II Timothy 4 :7,8
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2019
