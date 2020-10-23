Harold Robert, a/k/a Bob GrigdesbyCarmel - June 21, 1930 to October 21, 2020 - 90 years, 4 months, 3 daysHarold Robert Grigdesby, son of Harold Edward Grigdesby and Jennie Pearl (Bramble) Grigdesby, passed away Wednesday, October 21st, at age 90, surrounded by his family at home.Harold enjoyed his long life. He grew up during the Great Depression in Indianapolis. He graduated from Ben Davis High School in 1948. He enlisted and served honorably in the US Navy during the Korean War as an electrician's mate. He studied engineering at the Indianapolis Purdue Extension, which is known today as IUPUI.He met his first wife, Josephine Lenora (Green) Grigdesby, while she was attending Butler University as a Broadcasting major. Harold worked at the Butler radio station as a broadcast engineer. The couple were married for over 50 years. Together, they raised three sons and a daughter. After Josephine passed away in 2003, Harold met and married Shirley Hale Floyd in 2004. They lived together in Indianapolis until Shirley's passing in 2018.Harold's career was linked to his Navy electronics training. After working for a period of time as a bookkeeper for the Emmett W. Green public accounting company in Indianapolis, Harold found employment with the Naval Avionics Center in Indianapolis. For over 35 years as a Department of the Navy civilian, Harold worked on a variety of defense systems, and received several awards and promotions. He ultimately retired as an electronics receiving inspection supervisor in 1985.Harold loved the Lord. He was a member of East 91st Street Christian Church for over 50 years. For many of those years, he also served as a church deacon.Harold was a sixty-five-year member of the Ancient Landmarks Masonic Lodge No. 319 located in Indianapolis. His other masonic memberships included the Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite, Valley of Indianapolis; the Murat Temple of Indianapolis, Ancient Arabic Order Nobles of the Mystic Shrine; the Indianapolis Chapter of Royal Arch Masons; the Indianapolis Council of Cryptic Masons; and the Raper Commandery of the Knights Templar.Harold enjoyed learning about the natural history of the earth and our solar system. He was fascinated by geology, archaeology, astronomy and space exploration. He enjoyed amateur radio and built his own transmitter. He was a music fan, especially of guitarists Chet Atkins, Les Paul and Tommy Emmanuel.Harold is survived by his adult children Steven Vincent Grigdesby, Michael Lee Grigdesby, Harold Walker Grigdesby, and Michelle Lynne Grigdesby Moten. Harold's brother, James, also survives him.Harold's services will be at Flanner Buchanan-Washington Park North 2706 Kessler Blvd West Dr Indianapolis, IN 46228. His showing will be from 5 to 6:40 pm on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. A Masonic Funeral Service will be held immediately following. A Christian funeral service will be held on Wednesday morning, 11 am with his entombment following.