Harold "Ed" Shipp
Fountaintown - Harold Edward "Ed" Shipp, 82, of Fountaintown, IN, passed away April, 28, 2019. He was born October 8, 1936, in Shelby County, IN to Harold Paul Shipp and Virsel (Weaver) Shipp. He graduated from Moral Township High School and shortly after, he married his wife, Barbara Grace (Guy) Shipp on October 2, 1955. They spent many happy years together raising their family, prior to her passing on March 7, 2015. Ed was known for being a hard worker. He served in the United States Army National Guard, and later was employed for Eli Lilly for 37 years before retiring and working on his farm. In his younger years, he loved playing basketball and even earned the nickname "Backboard Hog" while playing in high school and for a traveling league as a rebounder. He also enjoyed many years as a Boy Scout Troop leader, and was a member of the Fairland Mason Lodge as well as the Fairland Lions Club. However, he found that his greatest joy in life was the time he spent with his family as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Ed is survived by his sons, Kevin (Deborah) Shipp and Dennis (Patricia) Shipp; five grandchildren, Samantha (Chris) Graham, Joshua (Sara) Shipp, Tierra Shipp, Cheyenne (Brandon) Shipp, and Jared Shipp; his sister, Phyllis Crooks; sister-in-law, Barbara Shipp; as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Grace Shipp; brother, Dale Shipp; and his sisters, Frieda Kehrt, Margaret Sandefur, and Beulah Brown.
Visitation will be held Thursday, May, 2, 2019, from 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Hendryx Mortuary, New Palestine Chapel, 19 East Main St., New Palestine, IN, 46163, with funeral services on Friday at 10:00 AM, at the mortuary. Burial to follow at Boggstown Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Fairland (Triton Community) Lion's Club, 4774 W. 600 N., Fairland, IN 46126. Online condolences may be made to www.hendryxmortuary.com or to the Hendryx Mortuaries' Facebook page. Hendryx Mortuaries is honored to be assisting the family with the services.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 1, 2019