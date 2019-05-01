Services
Hendryx Mortuaries Inc
19 East Main Street
New Palestine, IN 46163
317-861-4349
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hendryx Mortuary New Palestine Chapel
19 E Main
New Palestine, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Hendryx Mortuary New Palestine Chapel
19 East Main St.
New Palestine, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Shipp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold "Ed" Shipp


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Harold "Ed" Shipp Obituary
Harold "Ed" Shipp

Fountaintown - Harold Edward "Ed" Shipp, 82, of Fountaintown, IN, passed away April, 28, 2019. He was born October 8, 1936, in Shelby County, IN to Harold Paul Shipp and Virsel (Weaver) Shipp. He graduated from Moral Township High School and shortly after, he married his wife, Barbara Grace (Guy) Shipp on October 2, 1955. They spent many happy years together raising their family, prior to her passing on March 7, 2015. Ed was known for being a hard worker. He served in the United States Army National Guard, and later was employed for Eli Lilly for 37 years before retiring and working on his farm. In his younger years, he loved playing basketball and even earned the nickname "Backboard Hog" while playing in high school and for a traveling league as a rebounder. He also enjoyed many years as a Boy Scout Troop leader, and was a member of the Fairland Mason Lodge as well as the Fairland Lions Club. However, he found that his greatest joy in life was the time he spent with his family as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Ed is survived by his sons, Kevin (Deborah) Shipp and Dennis (Patricia) Shipp; five grandchildren, Samantha (Chris) Graham, Joshua (Sara) Shipp, Tierra Shipp, Cheyenne (Brandon) Shipp, and Jared Shipp; his sister, Phyllis Crooks; sister-in-law, Barbara Shipp; as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Grace Shipp; brother, Dale Shipp; and his sisters, Frieda Kehrt, Margaret Sandefur, and Beulah Brown.

Visitation will be held Thursday, May, 2, 2019, from 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Hendryx Mortuary, New Palestine Chapel, 19 East Main St., New Palestine, IN, 46163, with funeral services on Friday at 10:00 AM, at the mortuary. Burial to follow at Boggstown Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Fairland (Triton Community) Lion's Club, 4774 W. 600 N., Fairland, IN 46126. Online condolences may be made to www.hendryxmortuary.com or to the Hendryx Mortuaries' Facebook page. Hendryx Mortuaries is honored to be assisting the family with the services.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now