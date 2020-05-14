Harold Stanley Newman
1935 - 2020
Harold Stanley Newman

Harold Stanley, "Stan", Newman died Tuesday May 12, 2020. Stan was born on May 7, 1935, in Norris City, Illinois, to Eva and Henry Newman. He graduated from Southern Illinois University, served in the U.S. Army, and completed the advanced executive training program at Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Business. In 1965 Stan joined the Indiana Insurance Company. At the Indiana Stan worked in various departments, finishing his career with them as president and chief operating officer from 1989 until his retirement in 1995. Stan was an avid golfer, a longtime member of Old Oakland Golf Club. He also loved reading; his large book collection contains many volumes about the Civil War and golf. Stan will be dearly missed by his wife of 58 years, Pat; son, Vince; daughter, Jane (Rob) Annee; two granddaughters, Paige and MacKenzie Annee; one nephew, and five nieces. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Wheeler Mission, 205 E. New York St., Indianapolis, IN 46204, or to the charity of your choice. Services will be private. Final care entrusted to Indiana Funeral Care, 8151 Allisonville Road, Indianapolis,IN.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 14 to May 17, 2020.
