Harold W. "Slug" Clemmons, Jr.
Indianapolis - Was born in Chattanooga, TN, on June 18, 1957. He graduated from Georgia Institute of Technology (GA Tech) in 1979 with a degree in Mathematics and worked as an actuary and actuarial consultant in the Atlanta area until 1994, when he moved with his family to Indianapolis, IN. From Indianapolis, he worked for Ernst & Young, Old National Bank, and Merlinos & Associates. Both at work and at home, he was very much a numbers guy, analyzing all things and ensuring that they reconciled perfectly.
Slug's favorite sport was basketball, especially when GA Tech was playing, and football came in a close second. Throughout his Indianapolis years, he enjoyed early morning pickup basketball with a diverse group of friends at NIFS. His favorite hobby from childhood, which was rekindling during retirement, was building and running model trains.
Slug was a remarkably gifted musician. He sang and travelled with the Chattanooga Boys Choir as a youth. As an adult, he translated that gift into worship enhancement through the founding of a MIDI-based church music company in the 1990s and then through live performance with a weekly praise ensemble at his Indianapolis home church, St. John Lutheran Church.
Like all Christians who hold faith in Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior, he was both a sinner and a saint. He survived non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in 2003, but an aggressive gastric cancer rapidly overtook him, and he passed from this life to the next at his home, surrounded by his family on June 27, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Terrell; four daughters, Lauren Tully of Atlanta, Hannah Clemmons of San Francisco, Rachel Clemmons of Indianapolis and Sally Clemmons, a student at Purdue; two grandchildren, Peyton and Weston Tully of Atlanta; and two siblings, Connie Goethel of Florence, SC, and Lee Clemmons of Chattanooga, and their families.
His family will receive visitors at St. John Lutheran Church, 6630 Southeastern Ave. on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held at St. John Lutheran Church on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., with a graveside service to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family invites well-wishers to make memorial donations to St. John Lutheran Church & School at www.StJohnIndy.org and/or Stand Up to Cancer at www.StandUpToCancer.org. Final care and arrangements are entrusted to Shirley Brothers Thompson Road Chapel. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Indianapolis - Was born in Chattanooga, TN, on June 18, 1957. He graduated from Georgia Institute of Technology (GA Tech) in 1979 with a degree in Mathematics and worked as an actuary and actuarial consultant in the Atlanta area until 1994, when he moved with his family to Indianapolis, IN. From Indianapolis, he worked for Ernst & Young, Old National Bank, and Merlinos & Associates. Both at work and at home, he was very much a numbers guy, analyzing all things and ensuring that they reconciled perfectly.
Slug's favorite sport was basketball, especially when GA Tech was playing, and football came in a close second. Throughout his Indianapolis years, he enjoyed early morning pickup basketball with a diverse group of friends at NIFS. His favorite hobby from childhood, which was rekindling during retirement, was building and running model trains.
Slug was a remarkably gifted musician. He sang and travelled with the Chattanooga Boys Choir as a youth. As an adult, he translated that gift into worship enhancement through the founding of a MIDI-based church music company in the 1990s and then through live performance with a weekly praise ensemble at his Indianapolis home church, St. John Lutheran Church.
Like all Christians who hold faith in Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior, he was both a sinner and a saint. He survived non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in 2003, but an aggressive gastric cancer rapidly overtook him, and he passed from this life to the next at his home, surrounded by his family on June 27, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Terrell; four daughters, Lauren Tully of Atlanta, Hannah Clemmons of San Francisco, Rachel Clemmons of Indianapolis and Sally Clemmons, a student at Purdue; two grandchildren, Peyton and Weston Tully of Atlanta; and two siblings, Connie Goethel of Florence, SC, and Lee Clemmons of Chattanooga, and their families.
His family will receive visitors at St. John Lutheran Church, 6630 Southeastern Ave. on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held at St. John Lutheran Church on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., with a graveside service to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family invites well-wishers to make memorial donations to St. John Lutheran Church & School at www.StJohnIndy.org and/or Stand Up to Cancer at www.StandUpToCancer.org. Final care and arrangements are entrusted to Shirley Brothers Thompson Road Chapel. www.shirleybrothers.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.