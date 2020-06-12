Harold Walls
Indianapolis - Harold Walls, 88 of Indianapolis Indiana departed this life peacefully on May 10, 2020 while at home. Harold is survived by his wife of 48yrs, Patricia Walls; his children Christopher Walls, CSM of San Antonio TX, Tonda (Anthony) Lewis of Detroit MI, Kimberly Mahone (step-daughter) and Lisa Walls of Indianapolis IN; five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Harold served in the United States Army during the Korean War (1950-1953). For 25yrs, Harold was employed by Eli Lilly before retiring in 1993. Harold's life was radically changed when he accepted Jesus Christ as his Savior and Lord. This lead to Harold becoming an Elder at the Church of the Living God & Saints of Christ. From there, Harold served as a Chaplin at Wishard Memorial Hospital (now The Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital) after completing their Community Clergy Training Program in December 1994. Because Harold took the Great Commission (Matthew 22:9) to heart, Harold never missed an opportunity to share the Gospel of Jesus Christ with every person he met. He never met a stranger.

Harold was preceded in death by his mother, Othella Neelon and son, Steven (Jackie) Walls of San Antonio TX. The family would like to thank Veterans Affairs (Homebased Primary Care), Premier Hospice and Alliance Home Health for their constant and attentive care.

He will be interred at a private family service on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 11:00am at Floral Park Cemetery and Flanner Buchanan Funeral Center. Arrangements have been entrusted to Indiana Funeral Care. Send online condolences to www.indianafuneralcare.com.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Interment
11:00 AM
Floral Park Cemetery and Flanner Buchanan Funeral Center
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Indiana Funeral Care - Indianapolis
8151 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46250
(317) 636-6464
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
