Aaron-Ruben-Nelson Funeral Home Inc
11411 N. Michigan Rd.
Zionsville, IN 46077
317-873-4776
Harriet Greenwald
Graveside service
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
3:00 PM
Indianapolis Hebrew Congregation Cemetery South
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
4:30 PM
Traditions at North Willow
1703 West 86th Street
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis - 81, passed away on April 24, 2019. She was born to the late Maurice and Ethel Spasser on November 19, 1937. Harriet grew up in Indianapolis and was a 1955 graduate of Shortridge HS. She earned her bachelor's in Business Administration at Indiana University Bloomington.It was there she met her beloved husband of 56 years, the late William L Greenwald.

A lifelong member of the Indianapolis Hebrew Congregation, Harriet served on many committees and was a past Sisterhood president. She worked at William Ernest Brown Stationers, Park Regency and Travelbound.

More than anything Harriet valued her family and dear friendships. She is survived by her daughter, Rachel (Steve) Gallagher; son, David Greenwald; daughter-in-law, Jamie Greenwald; and grandchildren, Jason, Alison, Matthew, Aaron and Emily.

Graveside funeral services will be held at Indianapolis Hebrew Congregation South Cemetery on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at 3 PM.

Condolences/Reception immediately following service at 4:30 PM at Traditions At North Willow, 1703 W. 86th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46260.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hooverwood Nursing Home or to Indianapolis Hebrew Congregation. Arrangements entrusted to Aaron-Ruben-Nelson Mortuary.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 26, 2019
