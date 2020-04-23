|
Harriet Hecker Sebald
Harriet Hecker Sebald passed away April 17, 2020 in St. Vincents Hospital after fighting the Covid-19 virus for six days. Harriet was born on June 17, 1922 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the second child of Emma Olga Hecker and Ernst Hecker.
Harriet spent her childhood summers at her parents' lake house in Lac du Flambeau, Wisconsin. This is where she developed her life-long love of swimming in freshwater lakes. After graduating from high school Harriet headed off to Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri. Determined to get a university degree, she continued her studies at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, and received a B.S., in biology.
Harriet met her beloved husband, Charles William (Bill) Sebald at Madison. The couple married and moved to Indianapolis in 1948. They had five children, Charles William (Donalda Aguillar) Sebald, Jr, Suellen (Travis) White, David (Fran) Sebald, Janet (Bill) Daniels, and Peggy (Sergio) Menale.
Her passions included bird watching, crossword puzzles, and reading. Considered an accomplished bridge player by all, she played until her last days. Harriet enjoyed her life-long friends, many of whom lived with her at The Forum. She loved the outdoors, especially the north woods and her lake cabin shores in southern Indiana. Harriet volunteered her time at the Eiteljorg Museum, Goodwill and other local charities.
She is survived by her 5 children, her 5 grandchildren, and her 3 great-grandchildren. Her husband Bill and brother Frederick preceded her in death.
A Celebration of her Life will take place in the future. Memorial contributions can be made to Eiteljorg Museum.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 23 to Apr. 25, 2020