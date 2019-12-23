Services
Harriet Jane (Hoffman) Batman 83 of Indianapolis passed away Saturday, Dec 21, 2019. Harriet was born on January 09, 1936 in Danville, IL to Howard and Opal Irene (Monk) Hoffman and her stepfather Lorn Lamar "Bussy" Ingle. Harriet was a member of the Westview Christian Church. She was retired from the Indianapolis Public School System where she worked in food service at school #107 and school #90. She was a beloved Colts fan, IU fan, Wheel of Fortune watcher (do NOT call her at 7pm), and recently became an avid golf enthusiast. Calling will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Flanner Buchanan-Speedway from 4 to 8 pm, then on Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 10 am to service time at 11 am. Harriet is survived by her children; Carol Batman (Debbie Mundy), Pamela Batman-Smith, and Kevin (Beth) Batman, her grandchildren; Brittany (Chris) Hammer, Morgan (Tim) Owens, and Lorne Batman and three great grandchildren; Tyler Barnard, Micah Hammer and Oliver Owens. Entombment will be in Crown Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to (bit.ly/inmemoryofharriet) or Westview Christian Church. Online condolences and a video tribute may be viewed at www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019
