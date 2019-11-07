|
|
Harriet Marlene Glanzman Lawrence
Westfield - Loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend passed away on November 6, 2019 at the age of 81.
Harriet was born in Indianapolis on August 13, 1938 to the late Harry and Ethel Glanzman. She was a graduate of Shortridge High School and worked for many years for the National Insurance Association in finance. She was a member of Indianapolis Hebrew Congregation and the Washington Township Fire Department Auxiliary.
Harriet is survived by her beloved children, Steve (April), Denise, Paul Lawrence and Stacy (Jeff) Stewart; 8 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and in-laws, Linda Glanzman and Herman and Diane Lawrence.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin Lawrence and her brother, Ron Glanzman.
Visitation will be held on Monday, November 11, 2019 from 10-11:00 am in Aaron-Ruben-Nelson Mortuary, 11411 N. Michigan Road, Zionsville, IN 46077. The funeral will begin at 11.
Memorial contributions may be made to Riley Children's Hospital.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2019