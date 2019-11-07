Services
ARN Funeral and Cremation Services - Zionsville
11411 N Michigan Road
Zionsville, IN 46077
317-873-4776
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
ARN Funeral and Cremation Services - Zionsville
11411 N Michigan Road
Zionsville, IN 46077
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
ARN Funeral and Cremation Services - Zionsville
11411 N Michigan Road
Zionsville, IN 46077
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harriet Lawrence
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harriet Marlene Glanzman Lawrence


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harriet Marlene Glanzman Lawrence Obituary
Harriet Marlene Glanzman Lawrence

Westfield - Loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend passed away on November 6, 2019 at the age of 81.

Harriet was born in Indianapolis on August 13, 1938 to the late Harry and Ethel Glanzman. She was a graduate of Shortridge High School and worked for many years for the National Insurance Association in finance. She was a member of Indianapolis Hebrew Congregation and the Washington Township Fire Department Auxiliary.

Harriet is survived by her beloved children, Steve (April), Denise, Paul Lawrence and Stacy (Jeff) Stewart; 8 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and in-laws, Linda Glanzman and Herman and Diane Lawrence.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin Lawrence and her brother, Ron Glanzman.

Visitation will be held on Monday, November 11, 2019 from 10-11:00 am in Aaron-Ruben-Nelson Mortuary, 11411 N. Michigan Road, Zionsville, IN 46077. The funeral will begin at 11.

Memorial contributions may be made to Riley Children's Hospital.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harriet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of ARN Funeral and Cremation Services - Zionsville
Download Now