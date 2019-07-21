Harriet Pintchuck Goldberg



Indianapolis - Harriet Pintchuck Goldberg, 85, beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother and aunt died on July 18, 2019. She was born in Augusta, Georgia on March 1, 1934, daughter of Sophie Lee Schneider (deceased) and Louis Pintchuck (deceased). Harriet and her family grew up in Waynesboro, Georgia where she graduated high school. She went to Vanderbilt in Nashville, TN. She was married in November 1955 to Robert T. Goldberg (deceased) and had three girls: Beth Louise Goldberg (deceased), Julie Ann Goldberg Herman (Rabbi Shabtai Herman) and Ellen Rose Goldberg. She is mourned by 12 grandchildren, dozens of great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. They live in Israel and the Bahamas. Harriet was a twin to Louis Pintchuck, Jr. (Maxine) from Sarasota, FL and also leaves behind an older sister, Terry Pintchuck Ney from Atlanta, GA. She had many nieces and nephews.



Harriet was in retail sales at L.S. Ayres, Strauss, Gidding Jenny and Brenner Luggage. She and her husband, Bob, were members of Broadmoor Country Club for many years and was a Champion tennis player, avid golfer and Life Master Bridge player. She and Bob lived in Phoenix, AZ for 7 years. Harriet loved all sports and was a huge fan of the Indiana Pacers. She was a fundraiser of fashion shows for Israel Bonds and a recipient of the L.L. Goodman Award from Jewish Welfare Federation. She was a member of Indianapolis Hebrew Congregation (IHC), Hadassah and National Council of Jewish Women. She made many trips to Israel over the years for celebrations with her family. She prided herself on learning Hebrew at the Bureau of Jewish Education.



Recently in 2018, she became a resident of Hooverwood Nursing Home. She dearly loved all of her activities, meeting new residents and the caring staff that attended to her. She organized Bridge games weekly. Harriet's favorite pastime was sitting outside in the sun with her daughter, Ellen; and her dog, Charlie. The family wants to thank the Hooverwood Staff for the outstanding care she received by being so attentive and caring.



A funeral service will be held graveside on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. in Southside IHC Cemetery, located on Kelly Street and S. Meridian St. In lieu of flowers, you may honor Harriet with memorial contributions to Hooverwood Nursing Home, 7001 Hoover Road, Indianapolis, IN 46260, The Hebrew Academy, or the . Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 21, 2019