Harriet Rhymes King
Indianapolis - 79, died July 21, 2019. Born in Houston, Texas, on November 12, 1939, to Dudley and Rita Rhymes. She earned a degree in Piano Teaching from the St. Louis Institute of Music. Worked at Belzer Middle School and volunteered extensively at St. Edward the Confessor. Survived by daughter Heather, married to Eric Shamp (CA); son Justin, married to Diane Uhl (TX); and grandsons Alden and Mattox King, and Jackson and Austin Shamp. Her cousin, Kathryn Grant, lives in Texas.
The calling will be Friday, July 26, 4-7 pm, and the funeral 10 am, Saturday, July 27, both at St. Edward. Burial: Crown Hill Cemetery. Extended obituary at flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 25, 2019