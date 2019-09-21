|
Harriett Anne (Peters) Allen
Indianapolis - Harriett Anne (Peters) Allen, born May 24, 1922 to the late Albert H. and Vera N. Peters, died September 19, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert D. Allen, and two brothers. She is survived by brother Alan Peters, 3 children, Nancy Allen Coleman, Don Allen (Patsy Allen) and Linda Allen Grant, 7 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren. Services will be at 1 PM Friday, September 27th at Orchard Park Presbyterian Church.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019