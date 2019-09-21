Services
Orchard Park Presbyterian Chr
1605 E 106th St
Indianapolis, IN 46280
Service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Orchard Park Presbyterian Church
Harriett Anne (Peters) Allen


1922 - 2019
Harriett Anne (Peters) Allen Obituary
Harriett Anne (Peters) Allen

Indianapolis - Harriett Anne (Peters) Allen, born May 24, 1922 to the late Albert H. and Vera N. Peters, died September 19, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert D. Allen, and two brothers. She is survived by brother Alan Peters, 3 children, Nancy Allen Coleman, Don Allen (Patsy Allen) and Linda Allen Grant, 7 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren. Services will be at 1 PM Friday, September 27th at Orchard Park Presbyterian Church.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019
