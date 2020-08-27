1/1
Harrison T. Hunter
Harrison T. Hunter

Harrison T. Hunter, 83, passed away Monday August 24, 2020. Harrison retired from General Motors as a Supervisor after 30 plus years of service. He was a member of Jones Tabernacle AME Zion Church where he served as Chairman of the Deacon Board, Treasurer, Trustee Board, and the Kitchen Committee. On Saturday, August 29, there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 4 p.m. with visitation from 3 p.m. ~ 4 p.m. at Stuart Mortuary Chapel, 2201 North Illinois Street, Indianapolis, IN.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife Diane E. Morgan Hunter, children Marilyn Renee, Michael, and Tony Hunter, thirteen grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Stuart Mortuary, Inc. - Indianapolis
2201 North Illinois Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
317-925-3000
August 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Stuart Mortuary
