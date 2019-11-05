|
Harry A. Wolfe
Franklin, IN - Harry A. Wolfe, age 99, died on October 31, 2019, at the Indiana Masonic Home in Franklin. Born in Indianapolis on July 16, 1920, Harry was a decorated World War II veteran, having earned the Bronze Star and Purple Heart, as well as a recent induction into the French Legion of Honor.
He is survived by daughter Diane Wolfe Ross (Eugene), grandchildren Shelley Ross and Shannon Ross (Dean Metcalf), great-grandchildren Gordon McNulty and Elsie McNulty, half-brother John Wolfe, and numerous nephews and nieces. He is preceded in death by parents Harry and Elsie (Riley) Wolfe, sister Helen Collester, brother Theodore Wolfe, wife Elsie Perkins Wolfe (mother of Diane), and wife Bobbie Snyder Wolfe.
A Masonic service will be conducted on Sunday, November 10, at 4PM at the Ransford Chapel at Compass Park, 690 South State Street in Franklin, Indiana, where a service conducted by Chaplain Elaine Clark will immediately follow. Friends may visit at the Ransford Chapel Sunday, November 10, from 2PM until service time.
A graveside service with military honors will be conducted at Old Goshen Community Cemetery in Goshen, Vermont. Swartz Family Community Mortuary and Memorial Center 300 South U.S. 31 (Morton Street) in Franklin, Indiana, is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.swartzmortuary.com. Information 317-738-0202.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019