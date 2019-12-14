|
Harry Dallas Bowden
Indianapolis - Harry Dallas Bowden of Indianapolis, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019, at the age of 97. He was born in Indianapolis on August 1, 1922, to Allen S. and Irene (Jordan) Bowden. He came into this world during the roaring 20's, came of age during the Great Depression, served in WWII and was part of the greatest generation that built postwar America, our Dad!
Harry attended New Augusta High School, which later became Pike High School, where he was Senior Class President, starting quarterback for the school's first varsity football team and a key player on the varsity basketball team. It is likely that Harry met Louise Daupert, the love of his life, when they were children. They became high school sweethearts and were married in Denver, Colorado, in 1943 while Harry was serving in the Army Air Corp during WWII. His primary duty was in northeastern Canada refueling planes flying to and from Europe.
Harry and Louise had two children, Peggy and Dan, and there was nothing in the world more important to Harry than his family to whom he gave constant love, support and encouragement. He was always there for his children's school and life events, came to all ball games, rarely missed a practice and helped coach.
Harry always found time to support Salem Lutheran Church which was a cornerstone to his family for generations. He did so much for the church over the years that they created The Harry Bowden Award in his honor. It is given annually to a member who exemplifies a giving spirit through extraordinary dedication of time and talent to the church just as Harry did.
Harry worked professionally in construction and retail store remodeling and retired in 1987. He loved helping family and friends especially when something needed to be built or fixed. He was an all around handy-man and helping people gave him great joy and fulfillment.
Harry was a member of the Freemason's Zion Lodge #197 and was recognized with the 75-year member award earlier this year. His father, Allen, was a devoted Mason. Harry was active in the Pike Township Historical Society and was recognized as Pike Alumnus of the Year in 2004. He was active in the Marion County Republican Party and often worked as a polling volunteer on election days.
Harry Dallas Bowden was preceded in death by: his loving wife, Louise (Daupert) Bowden; parents, Allen and Irene (Jordan) Bowden; son-in-law, Michael McComb; and grandson, Allen McComb.
He is survived by: his children, Peggy (Michael) McComb and Dan (June) Bowden; grandchildren, John and Scott McComb and Louise (Brian) Eddlemon; great-grandchildren, Andrew Harrod, Aiden McComb, Alena Eddlemon, and Brian Dallas Eddlemon; as well as a host of many loving friends.
The family is planning a celebration of Harry's life during the summer of 2020 on a yet to be determined date. All who loved him will be welcome to attend.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019