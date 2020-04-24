|
|
Harry Davidson Watt, Jr
Harry Davidson Watt, Jr, 96 of Speedway, IN, was born February 22, 1924 and passed away April 21, 2020 of COVID-19. Harry graduated from George Washington high school in 1942. Harry also attended Butler University an Ohio State University. He was a World War II veteran and served in the army. When he returned home, Harry married Marilyn Wertz on June 7, 1947. Harry retired in 1981 from the FAA as a Supervisor, Computer Operations. After retirement, Harry and Marilyn traveled extensively. Harry was a member of the Friends of Speedway Library and a proud member of the Speedway Lions Club. He received the Melvin Jones Fellow award for dedicated humanitarian services, which is the highest award a Lion can receive.
Harry was preceded in death by his parents Harry and Flora. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn, of 69 years.
Surviving to cherish his memory are his daughters Nancy J. Watt of Speedway, IN and Barbara E. and Gary S. Crawford of Northfield, OH, two grandsons Chad M. (Amy) Crawford of Akron, OH and Kevin B. (Dulcie) Crawford of Lakeville, MN. He is also survived by 7 great-grandchildren Caroline, Grant, Kyle, Colin, Micah, Caleb and Jacob.
There will be a private graveside service was at Washington Park North on Saturday, April 25th. Contributions in memory of Harry Watt may be made to the Speedway Public Library, 5633 25th Street, Speedway, IN 46224
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020