Services
Flanner Buchanan Funeral Center
2950 N High School Rd
Speedway, IN 46224
317-387-7020
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Watt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry Davidson Watt Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harry Davidson Watt Jr. Obituary
Harry Davidson Watt, Jr

Harry Davidson Watt, Jr, 96 of Speedway, IN, was born February 22, 1924 and passed away April 21, 2020 of COVID-19. Harry graduated from George Washington high school in 1942. Harry also attended Butler University an Ohio State University. He was a World War II veteran and served in the army. When he returned home, Harry married Marilyn Wertz on June 7, 1947. Harry retired in 1981 from the FAA as a Supervisor, Computer Operations. After retirement, Harry and Marilyn traveled extensively. Harry was a member of the Friends of Speedway Library and a proud member of the Speedway Lions Club. He received the Melvin Jones Fellow award for dedicated humanitarian services, which is the highest award a Lion can receive.

Harry was preceded in death by his parents Harry and Flora. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn, of 69 years.

Surviving to cherish his memory are his daughters Nancy J. Watt of Speedway, IN and Barbara E. and Gary S. Crawford of Northfield, OH, two grandsons Chad M. (Amy) Crawford of Akron, OH and Kevin B. (Dulcie) Crawford of Lakeville, MN. He is also survived by 7 great-grandchildren Caroline, Grant, Kyle, Colin, Micah, Caleb and Jacob.

There will be a private graveside service was at Washington Park North on Saturday, April 25th. Contributions in memory of Harry Watt may be made to the Speedway Public Library, 5633 25th Street, Speedway, IN 46224
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -