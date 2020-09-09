1/1
Harry "Joe" Douglass
Harry "Joe" Douglass

Fishers - 79, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on September 6, 2020. He was born to the late Leona and Harley Douglass on July 3, 1941 in Bloomington, Indiana. Joe was a letter carrier for the United States Postal Service for 50 years before retiring in 2007. He was a proud union member of NALC Branch 39. In his spare time, he enjoyed visiting casinos and was a lifelong bowler and achieved the perfect score of 300 in June, 1999. Joe's greatest joy was his family and he especially loved being involved in his children and grandchildren's events.

Joe is survived by his wife of 48 years, Wanda "Sue" Douglass; children, Stacy (Bill) Wright of Fishers, IN and T.J. Douglass of Denver, CO; five grandchildren, Danielle, Blake, Alex, Taylor and P.J.; one great-grandchild; and his brothers, Michael Douglass of St. George, UT and Frank (Janice) Douglass of Mesa, AZ and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Don and Gene Douglass.

The family would like to extend special thanks to Caleb and Candy of Paradigm Hospice for their excellent care.

Funeral services will be held Friday, September 11th at Bethel Lutheran Church, 20650 Cumberland Rd, Noblesville, IN 46062 at 11 AM. Friends are welcome to visit from 10 AM until the time of the service. There will be a luncheon immediately following the services at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bethel Lutheran Church or the American Lung Association.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
