Harry F. Lamb Jr.Indianapolis - Harry F. Lamb Jr., age 87, of Indianapolis, passed away peacefully at home on August 31, 2020. Harry was an avid gardener, loved wood working. He was a very gentle man and was known as "the nicest person on the planet" by his family and friends.Harry is survived by his loving wife of 59 (almost 60) years, Helen (Cavanaugh) Lamb, children, Kathleen (Thomas) Lamb-Kozenski, Michael Lamb and Diane Lamb, Grandsons, Mitchell and Phillip Kozenski, along with many nieces and nephews.Visitation will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church (7243 E. 10th St., Indianapolis, Indiana 46219) on Saturday September 12, 2020. Time is yet to be determined. Funeral Service will be immediately following at the church. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery.