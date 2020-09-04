Harry F. Lamb Jr.Indianapolis - 87, of Indianapolis, passed away peacefully at home on August 31, 2020. Harry was an avid gardener and loved wood working. He was a very gentle man and was known as "the nicest person on the planet" by his family and friends.Harry is survived by his loving wife of 59 (almost 60) years, Helen (Cavanaugh) Lamb, children, Kathleen (Thomas) Lamb-Kozenski, Michael Lamb and Diane Lamb, Grandsons, Mitchell and Phillip Kozenski, along with many nieces and nephews.Rosary will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church (7243 E. 10th St., Indianapolis, Indiana 46219) on Saturday September 12, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Funeral Mass will be immediately following at 10:30 a.m. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery.