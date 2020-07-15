1/1
Harry "Bud" Hoop Iii
1951 - 2020
Harry "Bud" Hoop, III

69 of Clayton, passed away peacefully on July 14, 2020 at home, surrounded by family. Bud was born on April 11, 1951 in Beech Grove, IN to the late Harry Hoop, Jr. and Delores I. (Darrow) Hoop.

Bud grew up in Hendricks County and was a graduate of Cascade High School in 1969. After high school, he went to Lincoln Technical Institute, graduating in 1971 and Heating Air Conditioning Vocational Training Certificate in 1978. He worked as an HVAC mechanic for Duke Energy for 38 years retiring in 2014. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles Aerie #3207, Plainfield from 1995 to present and the Sons of the American Legion Squadron #0118 in Danville for 7 years.

He married the love of his life, Joni (Sanford) Hoop on December 17, 1984 and were married over 36 years. Family was everything to Bud. He and Joni had a lake home on Lake Lemon in Bloomington, where he enjoyed spending time with family and friends boating and making memories. Bud was always thinking and doing for others. Known by family and friends as "the nicest guy in the world", "the best handyman" and "Lover Boy" as he would be there at the drop of a hat to help anyone in need, including just a few days before his death, was helping fix the family's air conditioner in the hot, humid July weather.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son Tommy Joseph Hoop; brother Richard Hoop and a brother in law Bob Bleil.

He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Joni Hoop; daughter Tina D. Coon (Jamie); brothers Chet Hoop (Pam), Stephen H. Hoop (Betty); sisters Evelyn Bleil, Candace Hoop; grandchildren Kristen Elliott (Charlie), Kolin Coon; great grandchild Wrigley Rhett Elliott and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. He will be greatly missed!

A celebration of Bud's life will be held at a later date.

Final arrangements and cremation are entrusted to Carlisle Branson Funeral Service & Crematory, Mooresville. Please visit www.CarlisleBranson.com to share a favorite memory or to sign the online guest registry.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
