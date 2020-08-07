Harry "Bud" Hoop, III
Mooresville - Join us in a Celebration of life for Harry (BUD) Hoop III at Jones Crossing Banquet and Event Center, 4161 East Allison Rd., Mooresville, IN 46158 on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 anytime from 4-7pm. Light appetizers and refreshments will be available.
Memorial gifts may be made to the IU Simon Cancer Center for Dr. Ted Logan's Research. Please make checks payable to: IU Foundation and mail to IUF; PO Box 7072; Indianapolis, IN 46207-7072. Indicate "In memory of Harry (Bud) Hoop" on the memo line. You may also make donations online at www.cancer.iu.edu/giving
.