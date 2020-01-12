|
|
Harry Houff
Indianapolis - Harry Houff, Professor Emeritus of Physics at the University of Tennessee at Martin (UTM), recently of Richmond, Virginia, passed away peacefully on January 9, 2020. His gentle manner and dry wit will be missed by all who knew him.
Harry, a long-time resident of Martin, Tennessee, was born in Cleveland, Ohio, in 1939. As a young child, Harry moved to Indianapolis, Indiana, where he graduated from Cathedral High School. After graduation in 1958, he studied physics at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, where he earned a PhD. In 1969, he moved his young family - wife Alice, children Kathleen, David, and Joanne - to Martin. He was appointed chair of the newly-formed Geosciences and Physics Department at UT Martin where he was instrumental in the creation of the department and the hiring of its initial faculty. He chaired the department for many years and taught physics until his retirement in 2000. In 2013, he and his wife Alice celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.
Harry is preceded in death by his parents, Dorothy and Harry, and his brother John. He is survived by his wife Alice, his children Kathleen (Christopher), David (Martha), and Joanne (Alva), and his grandchildren Elizabeth, Ellen, Alexander, William, Dagyn, and Thomas.
Funeral mass will be held at Christ the King Catholic Church, 5884 Crittenden Ave., Indianapolis, Indiana, at 10 am on Friday, January 17, with visitation at Feeny-Hornack Keystone Mortuary (2126 East 71st St., Indianapolis, Indiana, 46220) on Thursday, January 16 from 5-8 pm. The family will also welcome visitors prior to the mass at the church at 9 am. Internment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Indianapolis. In lieu of flowers, a memorial gift is requested to the Harry P. Houff Scholarship Endowment Fund, at the University of Tennessee at Martin. Send gifts to Office of Development, 329 Administration Bldg., 554 University Street, Martin, TN 28238.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 12 to Jan. 14, 2020