Harry Kremer Jr.
Harry Kremer, Jr. passed away on September 25, 2020 at the age of 89. He was born in Indianapolis, the only child, of the late Harry and Opal Kremer.

Harry is a graduate of Warren Central High School, Butler University, and Indiana University Law School-Indianapolis.

In addition to practicing law, he was involved in real estate investments.

Harry loved music. For many years, he and his wife had season tickets for Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra concerts.

Harry served his country in the United States Air Force. He enjoyed going to Air Force Reunions in Reno, Nevada, where he spent part of his Air Force career.

Traveling was a favorite for Harry. He especially liked traveling in the West (US) and spending time on Sanibel Island, Florida in the winter.

The family would like to thank the staff in the Memory Care Unit at the Forum for their excellent care the last two years.

Harry is survived by his wife, Betty. He is also survived by three children - Mary Ellen (Kevin) Kidwelll, Tom (Vicki) Kremer, and David (Tami) Kremer. He has six grandchildren - Molly Jolene Taylor, Julian Ray Taylor, Andy Kremer, Zack Kremer, Seth Kremer, and Heather Kremer. Raelyn is his great granddaughter.

A private family service will be held at Leppert Mortuary. Rev. Joyce Hunn, retired minister from Second Presbyterian Church, will perform the service.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Sep. 28 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Leppert Mortuary & Crematory Services
740 East 86th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46240
317-844-3966
