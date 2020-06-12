Harry L. Jones Sr.
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Harry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harry L Jones Sr

Indianapolis - 1938 - 2020 Funeral services will be at 2PM on Monday June 15, 2020 with visitation from 12PM until the hour of the service. See www.fountainsquarefuneral.com for additional information.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Send Flowers
JUN
15
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fountain Square Cremation & Funeral Services
1420 Prospect Street
Indianapolis, IN 46203
(317) 632-6576
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved