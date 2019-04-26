|
|
Harry Liggett
Camby - Harry Liggett, 52, of Camby passed away April 23, 2019.
Funeral Service 10:00 a.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2125 Reeves Road, Plainfield, Indiana, 46168. Visitation Friday, April 26, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Singleton Community Mortuary and Memorial Center and Saturday one hour prior to service at the Church.
Complete obituary at www.singletonmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 26, 2019