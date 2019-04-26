Services
Singleton Community Mortuary and Memorial Center
7602 Madison Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 885-7585
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Singleton Community Mortuary and Memorial Center
7602 Madison Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
2125 Reeves Road
Plainfield, IN
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
2125 Reeves Road
Plainfield, IN
Harry Liggett Obituary
Harry Liggett

Camby - Harry Liggett, 52, of Camby passed away April 23, 2019.

Funeral Service 10:00 a.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2125 Reeves Road, Plainfield, Indiana, 46168. Visitation Friday, April 26, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Singleton Community Mortuary and Memorial Center and Saturday one hour prior to service at the Church.

Complete obituary at www.singletonmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 26, 2019
