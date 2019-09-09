|
|
Harry Matejka
Indianapolis - Harry Robert Matejka, 71, of Indianapolis, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, September 6, 2019. Survivors include his children: Adrian Matejka, Natasha (Kirk) Carpenter and Rik Harris; grandchildren: Deshea Carpenter-Matejka, Keshawn Matejka, Jasmin Harris, Dakota Harris and Marley Matejka; and a sister, Betty Matejka. Family and friends will gather for a Celebration of Life on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 4pm to 6pm at Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory, 481 W. Main St. Greenwood, IN 46142. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name may be made to: IndyHumane Society, 7929 N. Michigan Rd. Indianapolis, IN 46268, , 5635 W. 96th St. Suite 100 Indianapolis, IN 46278, or the National Wildlife Federation, PO Box 1583, Merrifield, VA 22116-1583.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 9 to Sept. 12, 2019