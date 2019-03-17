|
Harry McDonald Brittain
Indianapolis - Harry McDonald Brittain, 90, passed away on Tuesday March 12, 2019. On Tuesday, March 19, there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 12:00 p.m. with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Barnes United Methodist Church, and interment at Crown Hill Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stuart Mortuary, Inc. Expressions of condolence and sympathy should be directed to: www.stuartmortuary.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 17, 2019