Harry W. KlineFranklin - Harry William Kline, 88, peacefully transcended from a full life into the great beyond on July 12th, 2020. Harry was born January 8th, 1932, to parents Harry and Wilhelmina Kline in Mount Holly, New Jersey. In 1950, he met the love of his life, Barbara Jean, at a roller-skating park. On July 10th,1951, they confirmed their love with marriage. They spent their married life in Indiana. Barbara passed away November 28th, 2019. They were blessed with three daughters, Barbara Ann Faryna (Taras), the late Deborah Kay Phillips (her husband John), and Sherry Lea French (the late Charles). The trio of daughters would create 7 grandchildren, who brought into being 13 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild. Harry leaves an impressive legacy as a wonderful father, loving grandfather, great-grandfather, and uncle, and fantastic friend.He served his country in the United States Army from 1949 until he was honorably discharged in 1952. Harry worked at ATT as a cable splicer technician and retired after 30+ years of service.Harry had many hobbies including fishing and metal detecting. He was an avid board game and card player, specializing in euchre, pinochle, 500 rummy and chess. Harry also loved dogs, cats, and all animals. Visitation will be held Friday July 17th, from 11am-1pm at Flanner Buchanan- Washington Park East, with the funeral service following at 1pm. Entombment with military honors will follow at Washington Park East Cemetery.