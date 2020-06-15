Harry Whorton, Jr.
Indianapolis - 79, passed away Friday June 5, 2020. On Friday, June 19, there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 1 p.m. with visitation from 11 a.m.~1 p.m. at Stuart Mortuary Chapel, and interment at Crown Hill Cemetery.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.