Harry Willard Spalding
Indianapolis - Harry Willard Spalding departed this life peacefully on April 11, 2019, surrounded by his dear best friend and coparent Verenstean Youmans and his two daughters Ytterbium and Beryllium Spalding, and his two grandsons Devin Spalding and Immanual Watts. His was the proud great grandpa to Deshaun and Davantae Spalding. His daughter, Yolanda Spalding was his first born. Harry, a Korean Conflict Era Air Force Veteran, and a life long learner, he loved Chemistry, the poem "The Raven" and the voices of his baby bears calling him daddy bear. He was blessed with the gift of gab and could astound listeners with his quirky perspective on the issues of life. A perfectionist in many ways not always obvious to others, he loved an immaculately trimmed hedge of evergreens or a regal old tree. One of his passionate pursuits was playing the lottery in several states. He enjoyed his own private relationship with the Creator and reverenced His presence daily.
He is survived by his sisters Emma Harris, Mae Etta Harris, Alice Robinson, Juanita Easley and Joyce Pittman; brothers Shelton Harris and Lloyd Harris.
He was preceded in death by his parents Louis B. and Della Harris; his sisters Mary Elizabeth Larkins, Edythe Fitzhugh, Geraldine Henderson, Patricia Morgan, Helen Stone, Laura Radford, Ruby Sutton, Lewis Harris, James Harris, Frank Harris and Fredrick Harris.
He has a host of loving nieces and nephews and family friends left to mourn his passing. His final resting place is the Tallahassee National Cemetery.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 17, 2019