Harvey Bradford "Brad" Hudson
Carmel - Harvey Bradford "Brad" Hudson, 69, passed away at his home Friday, June 12, 2020. Brad was born February 20, 1951 in Indianapolis to the late Harvey, Jr. and Jeanette Hudson. He was a graduate of Ball State University. Brad worked as a consultant for various IT firms. He was a member of St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church.
A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 am Thursday, June 18 at St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church. Where family and friends are invited to gather from 9:30 am until the time of the service.
Brad is survived by his wife of 46 years, Margaret; children, Brad (Shannon) Hudson. Benjamin (Melinda) Hudson, Molly (Tony) Irelan, Matthew (Shannon) Hudson, Michael Hudson; 9 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; brothers, Thomas (Sara) and James (Michelle) Hudson; sister, Julia (Dave) Sicklesteel.
Memorial contributions may be made to Miracle Place 940 Temple Avenue Indianapolis, Indiana 46201. Please visit flannerbuchanan.com to sign the online guest register.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.