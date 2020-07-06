1/1
Harvey G. Craig
Harvey G. Craig

Avon - Harvey G. Craig, 91 of Avon passed away July 6. Born on Sept. 29, 1928, Harvey married his high school sweetheart, Frances in 1950 and they resided in Lawrence, Waverly and Avon, Indiana. He graduated from Lawrence Central High School and played football, basketball and track. He also attended Wabash College and served in the Army for two years, stationed in Alaska. Harvey was an executive for Indiana Bell for 35 years, retiring at 55. He was a devoted Christian, family man, avid golfer and gardener. He loved his entire family getting together for birthday and holiday celebrations, grandkids splashing in his pool in Waverly and making us laugh. In retirement, he and Frances traveled the world to more than 50 countries, including trips with his grandchildren. Harvey was an active member of Ben Davis Christian Church, serving as an elder and volunteer for many years.

He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Frances Craig of Avon, daughters, Terry (Jim) Barrett of Indianapolis, Julia Craig of Plainfield, Lisa (Sam) Gibson of Avon and Linda Moore of Plainfield as well as 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 12-2 p.m. with 2 p.m. service July 8, at Ben Davis Christian Church, 701 N. High School Road, Indianapolis. Burial will be private. Donations can be made to Ben Davis Christian Church or the Alzheimer's Association, alz.org.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jul. 6 to Jul. 8, 2020.
