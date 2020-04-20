Services
Hampton-Gentry Funeral Home
106 Shaw St.
Plainfield, IN 46168
317-839-6573
Harvey Gene Combs

Harvey Gene Combs Obituary
Harvey Gene Combs

Plainfield - Harvey Gene Combs, 83, passed away on April 19, 2020. He was born in West Virginia to William Elbert and Bonnie Fern Combs. Survivors include his daughters, Celana and CeAnn Combs; stepdaughter, Krissy (Todd) Fair; grandchildren, Haley, Harper and Holden Fair; 3 nieces and a nephew. He was a teacher, counselor, principal and football coach for many years at Plainfield High School. Gene later was employed by the State Department of Corrections to develop an accredited high school for inmates ages 16-21 years old. For his works at the Youth Center he received the distinguished Sagamore of the Wabash Award from the governor in 1980. Gene was preceded in death by wives, Carolyn Combs and Debbie Combs; brothers, William and Keith Combs. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The Gathering Together (147 N. Center Street in Plainfield, IN 46168).www.hamptongentry.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 20 to Apr. 23, 2020
