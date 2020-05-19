Harvey M. Harrison
Carmel - Harvey M. Harrison, 86, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020. Harvey was born April 6, 1934 at home in Broad Ripple, IN to the late Delbert and Nancy (Roach) Harrison. He attended IPS 43, Shortridge HS, and graduated from Broad Ripple HS. Harvey was a U.S. Navy Korean War veteran serving on the USS Des Moines CA 134. He retired as Director of Customer Installations from Ameritech (Indiana Bell) in 1991 after 39 years of service.
Harvey was past president of Indian Lake Country Club, a life member of the Telephone Pioneers, was a Division Communications Officer for the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, was an Indiana State Boating Instructor, an Honorary Deputy Constable of Lawrence Township, and a past member of the Indianapolis Sky Hawk Sky Diving Club during the early days of sport parachuting.
Harvey enjoyed playing golf with the Moaners and Groaners, Friars, Devils, and Woodsmen Golf Leagues in Fairfield Glade, TN for over ten years, and he was also a former member of Pebble Brook Golf Club. Harvey enjoyed working with computers, reading, and could fix about anything.
Private services will be held Friday, May 22 at Flanner Buchanan-Carmel, with private burial following at Washington Park East Cemetery.
Harvey is survived by his wife, Sue; children, Tom (wife, Lisa), Christopher (wife, Susan), Jeffrey (wife, Shawna) and Patrick Harrison; step-daughters, Kristi (husband, Ryan) Irving and Kara (husband, Eric) Doerfler; grandchildren, Tyler Harrison, Mikayla Brown-Harrison, McKenzie Harrison, Jason Breitwieser, Heather Harrison, William (wife, Loren) Harrison, Megan Harrison, and Joshua Harrison; great granddaughter Riley Harrison; step grandson, Owen Irving; and niece, Sherry Powers. He was preceded in death by his sister, Donna Bickhart.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Boy Scouts of America Crossroads of America Council or Riley Children's Hospital.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 19 to May 20, 2020.