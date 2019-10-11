Services
Hampton-Gentry Funeral Home
106 Shaw St.
Plainfield, IN 46168
317-839-6573
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hampton-Gentry Funeral Home
106 Shaw St.
Plainfield, IN 46168
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Hampton-Gentry Funeral Home
106 Shaw St.
Plainfield, IN 46168
Harvey O. Gee Obituary
Harvey O. Gee

Plainfield - Harvey O. Gee, 83, of Plainfield, passed away on October 11, 2019. He was born on February 27, 1936 in Martin County, IN to the late Harvey J. and Mary Gee. Harvey was an United States Air Force veteran. He did electrical work for over 40 years. Harvey was a member of the Plainfield Church Of Christ. He loved spending time with his family especially his grandchildren. Harvey enjoyed woodworking in his spare time. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Charlie and Gary Gee; sisters, Millie Hasson and Norma Porritt. Visitation will be Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 pm. Funeral services will be Wednesday, October 16, 2019 in Hampton-Gentry Funeral Home at 10:00 am. Burial will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery. Survivors include his loving wife of 60 years, Nancy Gee; daughters, Anita (Scott) Stevenson, Jill Gee and Beth (David) Simpson; son, Stephen (Deb) Gee; sister, Wilma Burch; 10 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren.www.hamptongentry.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019
