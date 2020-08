Or Copy this URL to Share

Indianapolis - Mrs. Hattie S. Allison 102 of Indianapolis, passed away Sun. August 16, 2020. Funeral Service will be held Wed. Aug. 26, 2020 12:00 p.m. at St. John Missionary Baptist Church 1651 Dr. Andrew J. Brown Ave. with calling from 10:00 a.m. to Service time. Burial in Crown Hill Cemetery. Arrangements Entrusted to Williams & Bluitt Funeral Home.









