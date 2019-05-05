Services
Loose Funeral Homes & Crematory
200 West 53rd Street
Anderson, IN 46013
(765) 649-5255
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
12:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
1215 Jackson Street
Anderson, IN
Service
Friday, May 10, 2019
1:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
1215 Jackson Street
Anderson, IN
Hazel Dickmann Obituary
Hazel Dickmann, 96, of Anderson, passed away May 1, 2019, at Primrose Memory Care. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Charles H. Dickmann, in 2015.

Services will be on Saturday, May 10, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1215 Jackson St., Anderson, IN 46016. Visitation begins one hour before the service. Friends are invited to join the family after the service for refreshments and conversation. www.loosecares.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 5, 2019
