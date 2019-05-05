|
|
Hazel Dickmann, 96, of Anderson, passed away May 1, 2019, at Primrose Memory Care. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Charles H. Dickmann, in 2015.
Services will be on Saturday, May 10, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1215 Jackson St., Anderson, IN 46016. Visitation begins one hour before the service. Friends are invited to join the family after the service for refreshments and conversation. www.loosecares.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 5, 2019