Hazel Jane Cork
Indianapolis - 88 years old, transitioned on April 18, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Hazel was born in Indianapolis to Hazel and William Utterback on August 15,1931. She attended Crispus Attucks and graduated from Danville High School in 1949. She married the love of her life Lewis Edward Cork on June 15,1951 in Indianapolis. She worked as a keypunch operator with the Army Finance Center retiring as a supervisor in 1979. She was an original member of the Scenic View Country Club. She found joy spending her time with her husband, children and grandchildren. She enjoyed her annual trips to Las Vegas and other exciting destinations.Hazel was a lifelong Chicago Cubs fan.She enjoyed solving her crosswords and watching her "Soaps". Her greatest love was caring and enriching all of those she met through life.
Hazel is preceded in death by her mother Hazel Utterback, sister Rosemary Cork, brother James Utterback. She was also preceded in death by her special cousins Warren and Kenneth Watson, Alice Bailey, Mary C. Smith and Patricia White. She is now together with her husband of 65 beautiful years Lewis Edward Cork.
Hazel is survived by her two daughters Damita Jo Eaton and Anita Irvin and her Son in Love Dwayne "Pete" Irvin, two granddaughters Ayana Williams (David), D'Amber Lynn Irvin and one grandson Dwayne Lewis Irvin, two great grandsons Khiry and Khory and two great great grandsons.
"Aunt Sis" love for her Nieces and Nephews as well as all of her Great Nieces and Nephew, will forever be cherished.
Through the years her friends and their children became family and they include: Dorothy Anderson, Betty Burris (Sharon Harvey), Elaine Johnson, Virgie Burris, Anne Lowe (Gary and Brandon Lowe) and Suzanne Gaither and Family.
A private family service and entombment was held at Crown Hill Cemetery. A celebration of life service will be scheduled at a later date.
The family of Hazel Cork wishes to extend our sincere thanks to special nurse Patti Randall and all those who cared and loved her during her transition.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020