Hazel Marie Butler
Indianapolis - Hazel Marie Butler, 92, of Indianapolis, passed away on May 10, 2020. She was born on January 20, 1928 in Wabash, Indiana to the late Joseph and Emma King.
She worked in the men's department of the downtown Ayres store, and was also a medical assistant for both Dr. Walter Ramage and Dr. Smith.
She was a member of Southminster Presbyterian Church where she sang in the choir, taught Sunday school, and helped with bereavement dinners. She was also a famous cook, enjoyed ballroom dancing, karaoke, and raised show chickens. She also enjoyed scrapbooking and gardening. Hazel was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, John R. Butler. Together they took many vacations and had wonderful times with family and friends.
She is survived by her husband, Carley Gioe; children, Marie Caumartin, Teresa (Bernie) Eagan, John A. "Tony" Butler, Timothy W. (Janet) Butler, and Karen (Kevin) McAndrews.
Grandchildren: Bryan Baird, Julie (Kyle) Smith, James Gagnon, Jacob Lawrence, Joshua and Jeremiah Butler, Cody Butler, Brittney (PJ) Lamping, Malakai, Lana, and Layla Butler.
Great grandchildren: Bryson Baird, Brady and Kennedy Smith, Angelina & Hazel Lawrence; Brothers: Ronald (Sue) and Donald (Mary) Flynn.
She was also preceded in death by daughter; Susan Moke, and seven siblings.
Due to the current unprecedented guidelines, limiting public gatherings, Hazel's service will be private. She will be laid to rest at Acton Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to G.H. Herrmann Madison Avenue Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Greater Indiana Chapter - Alzheimer's Association, or Southminster Presbyterian Church.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 16 to May 17, 2020.