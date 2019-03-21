|
Hazel Marie Young
Sheridan - Hazel Marie Young, Age 78, of Sheridan, Indiana, formerly of Indianapolis, passed away on Sunday morning, March 17, 2019 surrounded by her loving family at Sanders Glen Assisted Living Community in Westfield. Born November 10, 1940 in Harlan County, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late Arnold Young and Ena Davis Young-Houchens.
Hazel spent most of her adult life living in the Indianapolis area, both in the city and a little bit to the north in Sheridan. For many of those years she worked as a waitress and hostess at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway motel. Hazel loved the excitement that surrounded the place, especially during the Month of May. She loved visiting with the VIP guests that were experiencing the 500 for the first time, but her favorite part was catching up with the drivers and celebrities that returned year after year. They were her regular customers when they came to town, asking for her by name whenever they would come in. After the IMS motel had seen its final years, Hazel would spend the remainder of her career with Aero Drapery and with Meijer in Carmel before taking her retirement.
When Hazel had some time to herself, she enjoyed cooking and baking. Her homemade chocolate pies were in constant demand by family and friends. She also loved getting out in her garden and tending to her many flowers.
Her favorite activity however was spending as much time as she could with the people that she loved the most. Her family and friends were what truly made her the happiest.
Hazel is survived by her daughter, Tina Vawter (Phil) of Sheridan; 2 grandchildren, Christina Vawter of Sheridan and Megan Vawter-Ward (John) of Greencastle; 2 sisters, Wilma VanLaningham of Indianapolis and Sharon Huffaker of Monticello, Kentucky; and several nieces and nephews. Hazel is also survived by her very special friends, Teri-Ann and Bill Slauter, and Jeannie McKay.
She was preceded in death by her parents; step father, Frank Houchens, her infant son, Eddie Dean Burgett; and by her loving husband, Lewis "Glen" Burgett in 1977. She and Glen were married on September 8, 1956.
A Celebration of Life will take place at 7:00 PM on Friday, March 22, 2019 at Kercheval Funeral Home, 306 E. 10th Street, Sheridan, Indiana, with visitation from 5:00 PM until the time of service. Pastor Carol Fritz will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be presented to the , 115 W. Washington St, #1180-South, Indianapolis, IN 46204, or to Sanders Glen Assisted Living Community, 334 S. Cherry St., Westfield, Indiana 46074.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 21, 2019