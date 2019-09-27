Services
Franklin Township Chapel
5950 East Thompson Road
Indianapolis, IN 46237-2207
(317) 783-3653
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory-Franklin Township
5950 E. Thompson Road
Indianapolis, IN
Heather Thompson


1975 - 2019
Heather Thompson Obituary
Heather Thompson

Beech Grove - Heather Thompson, passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019 in Beech Grove, Indiana. Heather was born to Charles and Linda Graham in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Heather was a graduate of Beech Grove High School. She enjoyed listening to Rock music, collecting vintage toys, and reading. When the weather was nice, she loved to ride her bikes at any Indiana State Park.

Heather is survived by her husband of over 17 years Al Thompson and their son, Paul Thompson. She is also survived by her parents, Charles and Linda, as well as siblings, Jeff Graham and Kim Graham.

A visitation will be held Tuesday, October 1st from 5-8 P.M. at Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory, Franklin Township Chapel, 5950 E. Thompson Road, Indianapolis, 46237.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, 2019
