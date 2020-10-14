Heidi Jo Mescall
Heidi Jo Mescall (Burris), of Greenfield, passed away Oct. 9, 2020 in Indianapolis. Visitation will be held from 4-7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16 at Crown Hill Cemetery, 700 38th Street, Indianapolis. Visitation will be followed by a Celebration of Life ceremony at 8 p.m for family and invited guests. A live stream will be available on Crown Hill Funeral and Cemetery's Facebook page for those who cannot attend in person. Masks are required and capacity will be monitored by the funeral home, due to COVID-19 restrictions.
In lieu of flowers, Heidi's family requests that donations be made to Hope Center Indy by visiting hopecenterindy.org/give
.
A burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17 at Crown Hill Cemetery. Guests will meet at the 34th Street gateway entrance.