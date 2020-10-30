1/1
Helein R. Hart
1949 - 2020
{ "" }
Helein R. Hart

Indianapolis IN

- Helein Raines Hart, passed away October 28, 2020 at the age of 71. Helein was born Chana Roemerfeld in a displaced persons camp in Landsberg, Germany on May 27, 1949. Her mother survived the tortures of the Auschwitz concentration camp in Poland. Her father fought with the partisans against the Nazis in World War II. After the war they searched, in vain, for any surviving family. As no family was left they stayed in the Landsberg DPC. When the camp closed in the 1950's the family migrated to the United States setting in New York, then, in Detroit, Michigan. Helein remembered how she and her mother would go to the movies three times a week to learn English.

Helein moved to Indianapolis in 1977. She loved art and sought out the best of the best to study with. For a time she lived in Nashville, IN where she managed the Brown County Art Gallery and Museum. She taught watercolors at the gallery and her home studio.

Helein is preceded in death by her husband, George M. Hart SR.; son, James Edward Raines and daughter, Michele Tamara Raines. She is survived by son, Karl D. Raines; grandchildren, Corbin James Raines and Alyssa Marie Raines, all of Indianapolis; daughter-in-law, Angela Raines Riley.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday November 7, 2020 at 10601 Northern Dancer Drive Indianapolis, Indiana.

In lieu of flowers, Helein asked that donations be made to any women's shelter or animal shelter. Online condolences may be shared at www.conklefuneralhome.com.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences

October 30, 2020
Michael & Karen Long
Friend
October 30, 2020
Heleine was not just a wonderful neighbor but a very dear friend that I knew for only a short time. We loved her dearly. Our dog, Kenai adored her as we did. Kenai could not stay home alone without Heleine taking care of him. I will miss our talks on the phone.
Our heart was broken when we heard of her passing. Comfort knowing that she will not suffer no more and she loved her family so much. I will miss my calls and emails to her.
Deepest sympathy to all,
Steve, MeLissa and Kenai.
Melissa Williams and family
Friend
