Heleine was not just a wonderful neighbor but a very dear friend that I knew for only a short time. We loved her dearly. Our dog, Kenai adored her as we did. Kenai could not stay home alone without Heleine taking care of him. I will miss our talks on the phone.

Our heart was broken when we heard of her passing. Comfort knowing that she will not suffer no more and she loved her family so much. I will miss my calls and emails to her.

Deepest sympathy to all,

Steve, MeLissa and Kenai.

Melissa Williams and family

Friend