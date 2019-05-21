|
Helen Barbara Thrash
- - Helen Barbara Thrash passed away May 15, 2019. She was born July 7, 1923 to Henry and Leona Eicher, in Pesotum, IL. Helen married Charles L. Thrash on July 10, 1943, in California while Charles was serving in the U.S. Army. Helen worked for Western Electric, Economy Electric, Graybar Electric, and Peerless Electric which she retired from in 1991. She was a member of St. Christopher Catholic Church, the American Legion Auxiliary, Post 500, Speedway, IN. Helen loved playing cards, especially euchre at IBEW Local 481. She loved following and supporting her favorite teams, Notre Dame, Indiana Pacers, Indianapolis Colts, and the Cincinnati Reds. Helen is survived by her daughters, Debbie (Jim) Poole and Judy Yust; grandchildren, Francisco Poole, Cheyenne Poole, Chris Yust, Ryan Yust, and Kyle Yust; great grandchild, Deejay Poole; and sister, Ruth Brown. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles L. Thrash; son, Gary Thrash; and her parents, Henry and Leona Eicher. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at 11 a.m. with visitation from 9-11 a.m. at St. Christopher Catholic Church, 5301 W. 16th St. Indianapolis, IN 46224, burial will be at Lincoln Memory Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Christopher Catholic Church, or the .
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 21, 2019