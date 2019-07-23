|
Helen Callaway
New Castle - Helen Callaway, 97, of New Castle, IN died July 18, 2019 at Wellbrooke of Carmel. She was born in New Castle, the daughter of Hillary M. and Grace (Graham) Holcomb. Having lost her mother in infancy, she was raised by her aunt and uncle (Bertha and Ernest Ricks) for two years until her father married Edna Whybrew. She graduated from Kennard High School class of 1940 as valedictorian. She continued a life of learning.
At an early age, Helen accepted Christ as her Savior and became a member of the Ninth Street (now Memorial) Wesleyan Church in 1935. She served as a Sunday School teacher, Bible School Director, and Youth Director. She served on the hospitality committee and was pianist/organist for over 50 years.
During World War II Helen worked for the military. After the war, she was employed by DeWitt and Green Attorneys. She was secretary for the New Castle Community Schools for 44 years, the last 15 years keeping records for the Special Education Department. She served as president of the New Castle Secretaries during contract negotiations.
In 1943 Helen married George M. Callaway of Macon, Georgia. They were married 66 years until his death in 2010. She and her husband loved to travel throughout the United States and many foreign countries. One highlight was being serenaded for her birthday on a gondola ride through the canals of Venice. They enjoyed taking their four grandchildren on summer vacations. She was very proud of her family. She enjoyed working on the computer, playing the organ and working crossword puzzles. As an octogenarian she became an avid smart phone user.
Survivors include two sons, Richard (Pamela) of Cicero, IN and Dr. Robert (Sheree) of Athens, TN; a grandson, Matthew (Carla) Callaway of Noblesville; three granddaughters, Stacy (Kenn) White of Carmel IN, Dr. Stephanie (Dr. Jamie Jones) Callaway of Houston, and Courtney (Alex) Thompson of Indianapolis; four great granddaughters, Lauren Callaway of Noblesville, Sydney and Sophia White of Carmel and Amelia, Juliana and Leah Thompson of Indianapolis.
She was preceded in death by her husband, an infant daughter (Patricia Ann); her parents, Aunt Bertha and Uncle Ernest Ricks; brother, Ralph Holcomb; daughter-in-law, Tina (Rust) Callaway; and several cousins.
Visitation will be Friday, July 26th from 4:00 to 8:00 pm at Hinsey-Brown Funeral Service in New Castle. The Funeral will be at 11:00 Saturday, July 27th at Memorial Wesleyan Church in New Castle. Burial will follow in South Mound Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Memorial Wesleyan Church or The Salvation Army of New Castle. Condolences may be shared at www.hinsey-brown.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 23, 2019